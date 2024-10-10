Reolink updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2024!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
I just installed new e1 outdoor cx. The stock firmware I get full signal bar. After I update to the latest version signal went down to 1 bar (dot). This is the same experienced I had on trackmix wifi with the latest version giving us 1 signal bar. Reolink need to check their firmware because the stock has much better signal than the one posted online. There no way I can return to previous firmware as it was not posted previous firmware.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!