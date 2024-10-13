Reolink updates
Hi All,I have 6 Reolink Duos PoE (3 of them floodlight).I upgraded one of them to the last firmware (IPC_529B17B8MP.3471_2406116597.Reolink-Duo-Floodlight-PoE.8MP.REOLINK.pak), but since then I can't reach the webpage of the camera anymore.When I connect the camera to the PoE port, it turns on (I can see noise and then I see the IR lights.I see on the router that it gets an IP, but when I try to reach the webpage at https://CAMERA_IP the browser shows
An error occurred during a connection to 192.168.1.177.
I can reach other cameras in the same network.How can I fix it?EDIT:I already reset the camera several times
@alessiogian_760987134431472 use the Windows or Android client go to networks/advanced and enable https/http.
