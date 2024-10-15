Reolink updates
Hello,I have a 520a camera. Is it possible to set the sensitivity using the API? I tried with setAlarm and setMdAlarm but didn't succeed. What is the difference between Md and not md? Even getting the sensitivity (getAlarm, getMdAlarm) always returns 10 for the 4 schedule time slot although I have not defined any schedule on my camera?Thanks for your support
