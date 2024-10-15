Reolink updates
Hi all,I am new to reolink and proud owner of cx410 I love it. The quality is amazing I have one problem and is that the camera wont read number plates at night It does during the day but not at night. I am thinking of buying another reolink camera and point it more towards the road. Does anyone know which model I should go for to so that it could read a number plate. Thanks in Advance
@user_875155658457265_875155658457265 None of the models are able to accurately read the number plate during the night. It's reflective. You need to invest in an expensive camera.
@joseph_1979 fully agree - for that case a more expensive camera is necessary with filters that can be added to the lens etc. That's not a job for Reolink cameras...
I seeThank You both for replies
