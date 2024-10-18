Reolink updates
I'm looking at purchasing both;Argus 4 (I thought of getting the Pro but it looks like the 4 is better than the Pro)Argus PT UltraI don't wanna use the solar panel, and rather have this connected directly to an outlet for constant power. So my question is.... Can this be connected directly to a 110v outlet? And if so, is there a specific type of plug that I should be using into the outlet??
The Argus 4 specifications are pretty clear that the power requirement is DC 5V/2Ampreolink(dot)com/product/argus-4/#specificationsThis means it needs a USB power supply, 5V/2amp that ends in a USB-C connector.
