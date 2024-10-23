Reolink updates
Hey everyone!Our RLN8-410 (8-channel NVR) is getting a new firmware update, including support for physical keyboards and more! Before the official release, we'd like to hear from you to improve the user experience. Here are the details:Supported Version: RLN8-410 with hardware version N7MB01 (no region restrictions)Find out the hardware version: https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/360004894193-How-to-Find-out-System-Information-via-Reolink-App/Key updates: Event history, physical keyboard compatibility, nine-grid pattern unlock, HyBridge Mode, enabling bringing up the taskbar using the mouse, and Network topology diagram. You can find the detailed change log in the testing group.Testing Period: Oct 22 - Oct 29 (7 days)Testing Content: Collect feedback on bugs after the upgradeHow to Join: We’ll set up a Facebook group chat to distribute surveys and gather feedback. Reolink Jenny, our dev team colleague, will answer questions and forward requests in the chat. Join the chat via the following link if you're interested: https://m.me/ch/AbZQ4K_g1kvu7k2P/
