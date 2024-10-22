Reolink updates
The fact that the Desktop Client App for Reolink cameras does not exist for Raspberry Pi OS (a 64-bit Debian offspring optimized for Broadcom ARM chips used by RP) is a shame. Yes, RTSP works for lower resolutions with VLC or other client software, but no other free software that I've found works to display Clear resolution of 4512 x 2512 at 20 fps. If Reolink is concerned that the Raspberry Pi is underpowered, that's a mistake. The latest Raspberry Pi 5 is a very capable computer with a quad-core 64-bit Arm Cortex-A76 CPU running at 2.4Ghz with a VideoCore GPU with 12 cores. The current sales rate for Raspberry Pi 5 boards is 400,000 per month.Are there plans to port the Desktop App to Raspberry Pi OS? If not, I humbly suggest that Reolink change their plans.
Customers have been asking for a Linux version of the Reolink Client from Day One. Never going to happen.
