Reolink updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2024!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
I specifically chose Reolink because it has a client that I can link a camera to my Windows laptop, as I do not have a smart phone.Imagine my frustration when I received my newly released Altas PT Ultra and could not connect it to my Reolink Client! After contacting support I was informed the camera had to be initialized on the Reolink App prior to connecting the the client! I had to have a friend with an iPhone install the app in order to initialize my camera, then I got it connected to my client. Yeah! The next day my camera would not connect to my client! Now I am being told, buy support, I have to reset my camera, reinitialize on my friends phone, add camera to client then delete camera from client and reconnect to client manually! So now I have to bother my friend yet again!Please remove the requirement to initialize in App before adding to Client. A previous Reolink Argus Track did not have this requirement or issue!
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!