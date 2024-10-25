Reolink updates
I’m using the Reolink doorbell in combination with Home Assistant, and it works perfectly for me.At this moment, I'm uploading the Reolink person detection video via FTP to a location inside Home Assistant.I also have a folder watcher on that location, which generates a notification with a clickable link to the video.My question is whether it’s possible to send the video only when it has been completely recorded, instead of uploading it immediately after it starts recording when a person is detected.Another question is why the video (which is uploaded via FTP) doesn't include the post-motion part of the recorded video in the app. Why is that not part of the uploaded video?Thanks in advance!
@user_880577881940193_880577881940193 Which doorbell model? The ftp is invoked once the event is triggered and the camera is recording. So there are two channels, one to the recording file on SD/HDD and the other FTP.
