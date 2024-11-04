Reolink updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2024!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Hello,As an owner of the RLC-823A 16X camera, I would like to suggest the implementation of two additional features that could greatly enhance the functionality of this model. These features could also potentially benefit other compatible Reolink products, should they be considered for a broader rollout.
I hope these requests can be considered, as they would significantly enhance the capabilities of the RLC-823A 16X and potentially other models with similar technical specifications.Thank you for your attention, and I am available for any further clarification.Best Regards.
@rockcock_637337742590075 We have already provided these suggestions to support. However, it would be helpful if you will submit your requests to support on support @ reolink . com. The more requests they receive the higher the probability we see them implemented.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!