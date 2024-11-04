Reolink updates
I purchased the new Reolink PT Ultra two weeks ago and I am using the Reolink Client on a Windows 10 Laptop to attempt to view the camera. I say attempt as the camera will not stay connected to the Client.Once I finally get the camera connected to the Client all is fine...until I close the Client. When I reopen the Client the Altas "fails to connect". The only means to get a reconnection is to delete the camera and shut down the Client, then it takes several, usually at least 6 attempts to add the camera and reconnect to the Client. Both support and customer service have been involved in trying to resolve this issue and have had me going in circles for the past two weeks, with no progress.Has, or is, anyone else having this connection issue with the Altas PT Ultra and Reolink Client? If so, were you able to resolve?This is my 2nd Reolink camera, the 1st I had to return as it was not Wi-Fi 6 compatible, and my 1st use of the Reolink Client. Not having a positive experience!
@sibedad Would you be able to get the camera close to the router and try again. My cameras are all WIFI and I am able to connect to all of them. The only issue I have is with the doorbell which takes between 7 to 12s to connect.
