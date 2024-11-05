Reolink updates
I am running the latest current version (8.17.8) for macOS which in some respects works fine (on MacMini M2Pro with macOS 15.1 Sequoia), although it is very slow to start up, but the main issue is that it always crashes on quitting the app. Any chance of a new version to fix this? I assume you are getting a report every time this happens so your developers must be able to work out what is causing it.And this is STILL an Intel code version - when will an Apple Silicon version be released? It is FOUR YEARS now since the M1 was introduced which is surely enough time to port the application across to be native on Apple Silicon chips. The iOS app is obviously compiled for Apple Silicon - why not the macOS application as well? This is the ONLY application of the vast number I use on my Mac that is not Apple Silicon native.
