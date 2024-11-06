Reolink updates
our altas pt ultra uploads a few videos to the cloud at the beginning of the scheduled time, but then it just stops uploading. and, it stops sending e-mail notifications.i also have it set to FTP, and those all work successfully. all schedules are exactly the same.i've rebooted the camera, and it will then upload a few videos, but eventually stops again.any ideas?? thanks . . . john.
@hometheater503_202558512976108 I don't have that model. I suggest you to email support on support @ reolink . com
