Reolink updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2024!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Please add geofencing functionality to the app.As a user I want to have this as it would make my life easier because when I'm at home I don't need all the movement notifications as this is cluttering up my phone while I'm at home myself. I want to be able to choose what notifications I get (visitor, movement etc) when I'm away or when I'm at home. As I do want to receive a notification when someone is at the door when I'm at home but I do not want to receive movement updates. When I'm away I want to have both updates going.Thank you!
@user_856103305134257_856103305134257 we have asked for geofencing for more than 2 years. Meanwhile we have asked for at least a schedule and a status in the shortcuts aka scene mode feature.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!