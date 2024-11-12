Reolink updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2024!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
HelloI have a problem with schedule pir. I have Reolink Argus Eco and before it worked but now one day when I changed schedule, it does this weird thing when I put all day schedule recordin on, it changes to every hour. This means 1h it is on and next hour off. I did reset camera but still. I’ll put a picture also here. I hope you understand my problem here. When I change it and then leave and come back to the setting, it changes to this.Thank you!!
@taimo-juhanson_453586972909750 can you try to do the changes from Windows client to see if this is an Android client issue? Which client are you running on your smartphone?
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!