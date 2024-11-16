Reolink updates
Hi,I'm trying to get the new webhook working in de the new firmware update. When I test it, I get this error with every url I try:-1: Unknown error. Please try again.Any idea?Thanks!
@user_806105018958032_806105018958032 I haven't seen any document related to the webhook they announced. Try support.
