I have an Argus PT.It links wirelessly to my router and ReoLink app on iPhone and PC.But I am having trouble adding it to the NVR. I am not able to put in a Camera name. I can put in the IP address and Portand password. The result of that says it is off line. But I know that it is running by viewing through the app.Anyone have suggestion?
