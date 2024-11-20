Reolink updates
I have a dozen or so RLC-840A in an installation. Most of them have extremely poor audio quality that could be describe as "boomy", "echoy", "clipped" and "burbly". It sounds like there's a low-volume squelch that's overactive. However, a couple of identical cameras, near the bad audio cameras, don't exhibit this quality issue. I can't see any difference in their setup. All cameras are POE and connected via wired gigabit Ethernet to the same LAN segment as the Synology Surveillance Station, so network bandwidth isn't the issue. In one case one "good" camera is in the same room as another "bad" camera (about 30 ft apart). The good camera clearly plays normal background noise, while the "bad" camera's audio is choppy and unusable.The camera audio problems behave identically when viewed in the native Reolink Windows desktop app and the Synology Surveillance Station app.What do I need to do to troubleshoot?
@user_628934015619111_628934015619111 I have already raised this issue with support but so far didn't get a solution on choppy audio when connected in Clear mode. It is not a bandwidth issue as you stated but something in the decoding process. So I suggest you to take it up with support so that are aware that this is a widespread issue.
