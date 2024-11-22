Reolink updates
Hello,It is impossible to use the firmware v3.0.0.41102410111128 of the white doorbell (DB_566128M5MP_P_W) for the black doorbell (HW No.: DB_566128M5MP_P) FW version: v3.0.0.3308_2407315183. Is a fix planned?Kind regards.
