Reolink updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2024!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
I installed a setup a year ago with a Synology NAS and a number of POE REOLINK cameras (with POE doorbell). Recently I installed a new installation at another location with 6 x POE REOLINK cameras (also with POE doorbell).Cameras in new installation:1x RLC840A2x RLC820A1x RLC810A1x POE doorbellIn the new installation I have a problem with all cameras except the doorbell.I open the camera directly with the IP address or with the REOLINK app (Mac latest version and latest Mac OS)If I adjust the stream in the settings to a maximum resolution of 3840x2160, the image is complete and good.If I adjust the stream in the settings to a lower resolution (with any frame rate), the image is slightly zoomed in.This is on all cameras except the doorbell.If I apply the same settings in the older installation (with similar and same camera types), the image remains complete and good, at any resolution.What is actually going on here, why is that image zoomed in on those newly purchased cameras?Firmware has been updated to the latest versions in all cameras.How can I solve this?
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!