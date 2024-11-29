Reolink updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2024!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
I bought an RLC-520A (Hardware Version: IPC_MS1NA45MP) and I’m experiencing the following issue. The settings for the webhook are not being saved. Regardless of whether I delete a webhook, activate it, or deactivate it, the new settings are not saved. The webhook cannot be activated using the slider. This makes the entire function useless and non-functional. As it stands, I cannot use the camera. The latest firmware is installed on the camera: v3.0.0.2839_23102301. Does anyone have a solution or the same problem?
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!