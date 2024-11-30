Reolink updates
New Reolink user/customer... In-case it helps anyone else..I downloaded latest Client for Windows and was getting audio from added camera but no video; rebooted; enabled disabled hardware acceleration; still nothing... Found this link looking for old versions:https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/360012466173-All-Reolink-Client-Versions/Uninstalled latest and installed Version: 8.8.5 and I get video/audio etc now.. Argus 3E...Still I would like to use latest version, I presume there's other optimizations/features I'll be missing(2 way audio I donno, not tried yet).Any tips to be sure "Reolink" servers/Cloud never access/relay the camera data, local and remote FTP access only? No cloud can be trusted. Edit: I just unplugged my cable modem(keeping wifi router/lan up) and the Client 8.8.5 would not connect to the camera, but the Android app could... hmmm.. Will the latest Client function without internet connection?
