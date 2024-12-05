Reolink updates
I have 2 x NVR's and 10 Cameras and 8 are connected bye POE Switch.How can I share one or 2 cameras only.I have looked at the NVR settings and can Share the NVR but not a Camera.On the App, again I can only share the NVR but not define any of the Cameras - by Name or IP How can I share a camera ? PLEASE
@comp-dad_556885575143958 if the camera is connected to the poe switch then add it on the client using its UID. Then add a user account on the camera and give these credentials and the UID to this person. Never pass the admin account.Note that if the camera is new then you need to use the share menu and here define a new user with lower privileges.
