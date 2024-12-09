Reolink updates
Hi there, I have a freshly installed 2K wired doorbell and two chimes, one upstairs and one downstairs. I have a daughter who goes to bed and I was wondering if we could get a "silent schedule" so I can disable the upstairs chime (say between 7pm and 7am) so that my daughter doesn't get woken up by the doorbell, but we can still hear the downstairs chime.I am aware that I could just use a smart plug to turn it off and on but that seems unnecessary when the technology is perfectly capable of it, and the smart plug would make the chime stick out from the wall far more than necessary.
@wrayman_876129870414024 Not yet available and you may ask support to see if they will implement it or not. We have requested this but we never get any feedback.A cheaper option would be to buy a timer plug socket at 3 Euro.
