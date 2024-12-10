Reolink updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2024!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Hi,I have many falso alerts during the night because of the infrared lighting in combination with rain, snow, insects. I have set object size, a delay and have set a schedule to be less sensitive for moving objects during the night. The last helps (I can clearly see the difference when it changes), but as daylength constantly changes the schedule is not very pratical. A better option would be that the automatic change from color to black and white (and infrared lighting) can be followed by the senisitivity setting. Is that possible? Or are there other alternatives for my problem.I disabled the notifications for moving subjects. But still I get smart alerts and also it takes gigbytes of space every night there where insects or rain,...
@user_880059256070302_880059256070302 Untag 'others' or 'any motion' and use only AI object detection. Changing from colour to black/white can be adjusted under display.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!