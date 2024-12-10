Reolink updates
Your front door is one of the most important areas to monitor, whether it’s for tracking package deliveries, welcoming visitors, or deterring porch pirates. But did you know that the placement and angle of your security camera can make all the difference?Here are some tips to get the most out of your camera:Height Matters: Mount it 6-8 feet above the ground for clear facial shots while keeping it out of reach.Tilt It Right: A slight downward angle helps capture both faces and packages on the ground.Avoid Glare: Keep the camera shaded from direct sunlight or porch lights for sharper footage.Wide-Angle Lenses: Cameras with a 120°+ field of view give you better coverage without extra devices.Pro Tip: Combine a doorbell camera for close-ups and a wide-angle camera for a full view of your entryway.How do you position your front door camera? Have you tried any unique setups to avoid blind spots or glare? Share your tips, pictures, or favorite models below—we’d love to learn from your experience!
