Reolink updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2024!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
So I've been fiddling with the settings but I've yet to get my Wifi Plugin doorbell to record to SD card in 'clear' full resolution.. Everything saved to SD card is fluent'' quality.. Technically I want it clear' on motion detection recording but... What am I missing? I've left it 'full /clear' when exiting the client/app as well but.,.. only 'fluent' on SD card? Suggestions, what am I missing?
@onlooker_890638347890931 Camera records in both fluent and clear resolution. Just go to playback and change to clear and you shall see the recorded clips in high resolution.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!