Hi all,I installed my video doorbell - battery a few months ago & it's working great but!!! When a delivery arrives, it only calls me, not my wife (who also has the app installed & access). Does anyone know if it can be configured to call 2 x mobiles at the same time? TIA
The camera will not call but will send push message notification. Yes it can send the push message to more than one smartphone. From their application installed on their smartphones they have to enable push notification on the camera too. Ensure that application can process notification. Check notifications menu in the smartphone.
