Reolink updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2024!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Reolink SuggestionsYou need 'advanced features option' where you can put every feature thatwhoever it is that says it shouldn't be there because it would be 'toocomplicated'. TCPIP, ports, enabling/disabling things(webserver) that 'might be tomuch of a power drain, everything under the sun).An option to ignore live view time constraints on battery(all?) cameras ingeneral or at least 'when charge/electricity is provided'. Videomotion detection when in this state/option vs just PIR.The Argus 3E has a timer/time lapse function that runs indefinitely andeven has option to turn lights on for photo; It takes insignificantly moreresources if it's waking up for the photo anyway to have a checkbox to uploadsaid photo/video to FTP. This at the moment is my biggest issue, apart fromReolink latest client not functioning(and buggy older versions); Is thereanyway to enable a web-server on these models and access directly(againpower option bypass would be nice)Have a LIST of Wifi SSID/passwords stored and access any in the list thatis sees.ie: Neighbors allow me to use their wifi when mine goes down, and good ifcamera changes locations regularly(I take the battery cameras with me toobserve dogs/car while traveling).I noticed the IR light turns on for 9-10 seconds to take a photo on a timelapse; should be able to cut that in half or better, extending batterylife.There needs to be more specific events and actions... Motion detection, image/video and action(ftp/email otherwise), timers etc..Of the 2 different reolink cameras I have both seem to upload with the filename: nameofcamera_00_datetimestamp.jpg That 00 or similar needs to change depending on what kind of event it was that triggered it. 00 for timer, 01 for PIR motion detection, 02 for sound alarm, 03 for Video Motion detection(kinda thing)... THis is what my 15+ year old panasonic cameras can do.. Then my own scripts can trigger alarms differently depending on the filename action code.
@onlooker_890638347890931 Also send any feature requests to the Reolink support email. More people that request the same more likely they will implement your ideas.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!