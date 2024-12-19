Reolink updates
Hi there,I have an Argus Pro 4 and a Home Hub. I had thought that the camera would record to its own SD card and the home hub at the same time but this doesn't seem to be the case. Am I missing something and there is actually a way to do this ?My reason for wanting this is so that:1) If the camera is damaged or stolen, the home hub still has the images.2) If there is a power cut (burglars shorted out our electrics the other day) or connection to the home hub is lost, we can still get images from the battery powered camera.I notice that there are settings for an ftp server. Will it work if I use ftp instead of the home hub?Thanks,AndyL
@andyl_899356171509953 it does record to both SD and the home hub. If camera is stolen then you have the videos in the home hub. To see the video in SD you need to remove it from hub. Reolink are wotking on a solution to allow users to see cam and hub videos separately. Similar to an NVR when cams are connected through a switch.
