Is it possible to turn on and off push notifications for individual cameras on an NVR via shortcuts? e.g. When I'm home I only want to receive notifications from the cameras out the front of my house. When I'm away I want to receive push notifications from all my cameras.
@user_898375525261490_898375525261490 check this https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/360013378753-How-to-Enable-Push-Notifications-for-NVR-via-Reolink-App/
