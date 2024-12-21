Reolink updates
I had detection zones set up on my RNL36, but was not aware of, and had therefor no Privacy Mask zones set on the RCL-823 (8mp). I do now, and these show up on my tv when I change input to the RNL hdmi out. The issue is I had many false alarms (alarm output of the RNL36 activated) but no recording, and no further action of the RCL823 (no spotlights, no tracking). Since I have the privacy mask set to about similar to the detection zone (now 24 hrs) the false alarms seem to have gone, even with an increased motion detection setting. System now seems to work great, but:1) what is the logic between these two?2) if they are related it would be nice to be able to copy the exact same area's set up on the RNL. Now its two different methods, On the RNL you can mask as you want, on the RCL it's limited to 4 squares
