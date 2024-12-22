Reolink updates
I currently own 10 cameras: 1 x Go Ranger PT, 5 x Argus PT Ultra, 1 x Altas PT Ultra, 2 x Argus 4 Pro, 1 x E1 Outdoor CX installed over a very large outdoor area with a radius of 150m. The cameras are connected to an external router with adequate power and antennas to cover long distances and inevitable obstacles (mainly trees).I was considering purchasing a Home Hub Pro, but despite reading the manual and all the documentation available on the site, as well as watching various reviews on YouTube, I still have some doubts, so I have a few questions for anyone who can answer me.1) Is it planned to support 4G cameras in the future with some firmware update?2) Is it theoretically possible to connect up to 24 WiFi cameras?3) What happens if the connection between the cameras and the Hub is sometimes unstable or has a low bitrate? Is the system intelligent enough to transfer all videos when the connection returns, or is it possible that some videos are not saved on the Hub?4) Is it possible to access the recordings on the SD card of individual cameras once they have been added to the Hub?5) Is it possible to easily disassociate a camera from the Hub?6) Once a camera has been added to the Hub, are the same configuration parameters available as in stand-alone mode?7) Is it possible to set different FTPs on the cameras and the Hub so that the videos are uploaded to two places?8 ) Is it possible to have different notification settings between the camera and the Hub once added to the Hub?9) Once all the cameras have been added to the Hub, is it possible to share access with User1 to only some cameras, while sharing others with User2?Thanks,Massimo
@mrspock75_889662031028381 I don't have the home hub yet and so cannot give a definite answer to your questions. However, you can post this on Reddit Reolink where there are lots of customers using the home hub and will certainly answer you.
