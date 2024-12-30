Reolink updates
Hi, I have a· Trackmix BIPC_560-mix32m35sd724mp with the firmware 3.0.0.2522_23072901· NVR12W NVR_nnt3na28w_e with the firmware 3.5.1.368_24120609I am able to connect the Trackmix to the Android app (4.51.0.6.20241220. But whenever I connect the Trackmix to the nvr the system tells, that the password is no correct anymore. Also I am able to connect the NVR to the app, but I am not asked for a password. And so I can't get any access to the NVR via the app. Can anyone help a greenhorn on that? The instructions are not helpful, the hints in the FAQ-section of the webpage also didn't help and 2 hours conversation with the online support also didn't solve the problem.Is there a new firmware for the trackmix? How can I update this? In the Uodate section I can only find a firmware for the IPC_529sd78mp. But that should not be my version, or?Thanks for all assistance. Up to now contact to the tech support via Mail to Reolink doesn't help at all. So I hope, that someone within the community uses this combination and is able to help me.Yours
