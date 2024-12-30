Reolink updates
I would like to see a new setting on the Doorbell WiFi that you can set the <Device> <Light> <Infrared lights> setting on the PC client and <Light><Infrared Lights> on the phone app, to 'On with Movement' to complement the already 'Auto' and Stay Off' settings.The ability to activate by Ring, Any Motion, Person, Vehicle would also add greater flexability.This would stop the bugs from being attracted to the IR Lights and they could turn on when needed, if Movement. Would also hide the fact you have a ir doorbell until movement.Thanks
@user_902959861330057_902959861330057 in the absence of IR the camera will not be able to see clearly and detect objects. The one you are proposing is used in battery cams which use PIR detection.
