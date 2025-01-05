Reolink updates
I recently purchased a Reolink Battery Doorbell and configured it to a Wi-Fi connection. I then had my home broadband updated and the engineer removed the old Wi-Fi router. I need to factory reset the doorbell to connect it to my new Wi-Fi router. I found this article - https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/14182908782361-How-to-Reset-Doorbell-Cameras/ but pushing the power button three times with the device on (as specified on this article) does not work at all.Anyone experienced this issue and could provide any assistance?
@user_811568924922088_811568924922088 Apart from reset and start all over you have two more options.1. Change the ssid and password of the new router to be the same as the old ones.2. From your smartphone change the ssid and password of the hotspot to be like the old ones. Then from a pc access the doorbell camera and change the wifi network to the new one.
