Reolink Go PT ultra,I have a problem with the PIR sensor, sometimes it registers movement and sometimes it doesn't, today I waved my hand in front of the camera and nothing happened, it's been happening to me for a couple of days, the camera has been in use for 15 days! Please help, because I bought the camera for supervision and not for viewing. thank you
