Habe meine Doorbell mit dem NVR verbunden. Am Anfang hat das Klingeln auf dem Handy mal funktioniert. Seit der Freigabe auf mobile Daten. Weil von auswärts kein Zugriff auf die Kamera möglich war, kommt kein Anruf mehr auf das Handy mehr. Die Pushnachicht funktioniert. Man muss wahrscheinlich nur irgendwo was einstellen. Es hatte ja mal funktioniert.
