Hey there, good people!So a friend of mine contacted Reolink customer service to ask if there's a FW update for his TrackMix LTE and got the answer that there's nothing newer than version v3.0.0.2073_23041900 that he has.That's almost 2 years old FW and they are telling, there's no update for that. Interesting, to say the least. Wired versions of TrackMix seem to have had several updates last year alone.Cheers!
@maxuline Battery operated cams tend to have less frequent firmware upgrades. Lately they are upgrading the firmware of batteries cams like Argus 3, Atlas, etc to integrate with the home hub and some NVRs. Since the battery fw is not included in their download center, every 6 months I email support on support @ reolink . com to check for any newer firmware for battery operated cams.
