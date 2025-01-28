Reolink updates
If you want to transfer your camera setup to a new computer without having to redo everything, here’s a quick guide:First, install the Reolink client on the new computer.Then, copy the entire "AppData\Roaming\reolink" folder, along with the "com.reolink.app.client" file, from your old computer's AppData\Roaming directory.Paste this folder and file into the same location on the new computer.This will transfer all your previous camera or DVR connections to the new setup.Hope this helps!
@user_914458500501648_914458500501648 Correct. Applies to most Windows applications.
