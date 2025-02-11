Reolink updates
Hi all,I recently purchased the RLN36 with some Trail Mix POE cameras as well as the POE switch.Everything is working well and I have been fine tuning the settings but I can't seem to find the pre record option. I've checked via the iOS app, web interface and desktop app.Is it that pre recording is done automatically with these products?Thanks
@user_917272178602112_917272178602112 Have a look at https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/4411454612633-How-to-Set-the-Pre-Motion-Recording-via-Reolink-Client-New-Client/
