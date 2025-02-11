Reolink updates
Hi, I've got a RLN8-410 and a RCL-1240A camera. I've been playing with the Motion Detection settings as I'm missing cars being detected at night. Any advise to the best settings please.
@ray6_474495078473946 You can improve detection during the night by adding an external IR illuminator.
