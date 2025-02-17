Reolink updates
Re: RLN8-410 + RLC810 Alexa compatibilitySmart home integration with an nvr system? How to do this properly, and what extra hardware is needed? I recently replaced my system with a Reolink 8 camera 12mp camera system from Costco (added 2 additional cameras as well) and wired all the cameras to the nvr, only to find out they don't work with Alexa, the whole point was for my wife to have an easy to use system while still recording everything on a single nvr, without relying on wifi. I keep finding old posts saying that we are working on integrating with alexa, but havnt been able to find a solution. I dont mind buying a poe switch, but how does it connect to the smart home? if someone from Reolink could chime in and give me a specific answer, that would be great. I already returned my TPlink cameras and doorbell, and paid for an electrician to come out and install the cabling to the cameras, and would like to get this figured out sooner than later.Thank you, looking forward to your response.
