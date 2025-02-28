Reolink updates
I have several outdoor cameras and they work fine. The wind noice is however rather annoying. I am thinking of some kind of filter against this wind noice. Perhaps using cable ties, some synthetic fibre, or fur "half way over" the microphone. I do not want water, snow or ice to remain over and in the microphone. What solutions have you tried or are happy with? Why does not Reolink, or any other brand, have something like this? Pictures of your experiments could be nice to see.
Check out this https:// www dot amazon dot com/dp/B0BCDP721Q?ref=ppx_pop_mob_ap_share
