Reolink updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2024!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
@chet_587162280353916 there has been debated discussion if connecting permanently to the USB-C will provide adequate power. The camera will still pull power from the battery, not the house power. House power will feed the battery, the battery will feed the camera.If you live in a cold climate, the battery will not charge resulting in the same issue you are facing with the solar panel. 3W panels are known not to provide adequate power if you have many daily event triggers. A 6W panel will perform better. This also assumes that you have the panel facing in the correct direction, obtaining 4-6 hours of direct sunlight per day.I am in SE Michigan. In the winter my Argus PT does not charge due to below 40F temps. About every 3-4 weeks I have to pull the camera down and bring it indoors to charge. This is going to be normal for any solar charged battery camera.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!