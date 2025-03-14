Reolink updates
If you're using a Reolink Home Hub with battery-powered cameras like the Argus 3 Ultra, Argus Eco Ultra, or Doorbell Battery, you might wonder: "How long can my microSD card or HDD store recordings?" Let’s break it down!Key Factors That Affect Recording Duration1️⃣ Bit Rate & Resolution:
2️⃣ Storage Capacity:
3️⃣ Recording Frequency:
Real-World Storage EstimatesHere’s what you can expect with popular setups:For more detailed tables (including 128GB, 1TB, and HDD options), check our full guide HERE.Pro Tips to Maximize Storage1️⃣ Choose the Right Capacity:
2️⃣ Optimize Camera Settings:
3️⃣ Check Your Home Hub Kit:Our pre-configured kits (e.g., 2x Argus 3 Ultra + 64GB microSD) are designed for 1 year of storage at 300s/day. Need longer? Upgrade the card!Got questions? Drop them below or visit our Support Page for FAQs.
