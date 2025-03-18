Reolink updates
So, My wifes bird feeder brings some awesome birds but the mice love it as well. In my area a red tail fox has been lurking around. I have got him on cam a few times. Being yesterday was St Pats day. I left the scraps of corned beef out. Also it looked like my traps got 2 mice. Well I guess foxes do not like Corned Beef... He took a mouse on the trap. The local cat came and helped himself as well. At least I do not need to reuse the traps or dispose of themhttps://youtu.be/CHI-I3T2XMc?si=L0vrn6vN1AjIWyFH
