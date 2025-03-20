Reolink updates
I would love for reolink to manufacture, or even get someone else to build for you, a device that is compatible, directly with your products and within the app, for making the control of home garage doors, gates etc super simple via a controllable relay, extra low voltage, miniature in size, that can be used for quick and easy install around the devices.Would this be possible sometime in the future? Would others benefit from this like I would for my clients?
