Is there going to be support for a Webhook with this camera? It would be nice to have webhooks to further automate actions depending on detections. If not, is it possible to supply the most current firmware for this camera in the downloads section? It seems the firmware of my camera is not listed in the downloads section.Thank you for taking the time to read this.
