I live in a house with two families. I would like to have one ring/Camera at our entrance, and two buttonsI suggest a single ring-button as product to enhance the possibilities for multi - households. alternatively: is there a way to program the ring button - press once - family one (with their chimes) press twice within 2 seconds - for family number two.I would like to suggest discussing the 2 x press option too. In this way, you could reach different people with one buttonlike morse signal, short or long, and in special orders - short family 1, short short family 2. Like a Morse alphabet, short and long and combination could reach diffrent people (with their Alexa or mobile) I also thought to use 2 systems. Is this possible in the same wlan/network?
@sunshine-web_933834616910061 Get two doorbells and two chimes. Each chime can have a different sound. Yes, you can have multiple doorbells in the same WiFi/LAN.
